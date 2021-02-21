Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $264.81 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $271.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

