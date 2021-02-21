Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 24,968 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,968 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Wabash National worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.