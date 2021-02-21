Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

