Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,471,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,965 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,973. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

PFSI opened at $63.75 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

