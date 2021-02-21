Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 49,026 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,026 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Agilysys worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AGYS. National Securities lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $58.24.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Agilysys’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

