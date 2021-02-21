Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 697,322 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697,322 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $24,587,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 455,591 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,539,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 909,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 392,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

