Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,845 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MYR Group worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYRG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in MYR Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $342,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $295,813.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,079 shares of company stock worth $1,517,769 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

