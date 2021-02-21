Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $133.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $189.89.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,967,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 29,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $1,395,024.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,363.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,959 in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

