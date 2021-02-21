Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $85.33 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

