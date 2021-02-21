Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Resideo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REZI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

