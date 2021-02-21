Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 32.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,753.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,750 shares of company stock worth $483,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.