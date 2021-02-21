Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ INOV opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 631.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,996 shares of company stock worth $2,758,109 over the last ninety days. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
