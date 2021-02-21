Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

NASDAQ INOV opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 631.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,996 shares of company stock worth $2,758,109 over the last ninety days. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.