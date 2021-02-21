Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 385.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 40,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $389.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

