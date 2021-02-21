LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $2,236,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LPL Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in LPL Financial by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $133.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.