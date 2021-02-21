LTO Network Price Hits $0.37 (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $101.83 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00752182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019214 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.42 or 0.04509582 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,369 coins and its circulating supply is 274,208,345 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.