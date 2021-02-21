Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 3.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,605.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

LULU traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.23. 1,171,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.01. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

