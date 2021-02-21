Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.