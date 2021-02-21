Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $203,139,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $107,812,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $104,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

