Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Financial Survey

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Modine Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54% Modine Manufacturing -0.31% 9.48% 3.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Modine Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Modine Manufacturing $1.98 billion 0.38 -$2.20 million $1.05 13.92

Luminar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Modine Manufacturing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies and Modine Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Modine Manufacturing 0 1 2 0 2.67

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Modine Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.34%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Luminar Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments. The company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, such as power steering and transmission oil coolers; component assemblies; radiators for special applications; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, charge air, and intake air coolers; and chillers and cooling plates for battery thermal management. It also provides heat-exchanger and microchannel coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; commercial and industrial equipment OEMs; heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; and wholesalers of heating equipment. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

