Lunes Price Reaches $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $15,140.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lunes Profile

Get Lunes alerts:

Lunes is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.