M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of M/I Homes worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $57.66.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.