Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 661 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 158.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,620,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

