Maecenas Price Tops $0.0468 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 265.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 332.6% higher against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $2,814.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.47 or 0.00769568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00059074 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.57 or 0.04539356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00039340 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.