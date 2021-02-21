Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

