Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of MGNI opened at $58.56 on Friday. Magnite has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,387.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,529 shares of company stock worth $7,777,035. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Magnite by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46,203 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after buying an additional 703,717 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

