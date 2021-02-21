Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,673,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,498,000 after purchasing an additional 818,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $451.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

