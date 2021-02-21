MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $10.47 or 0.00018422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $2.33 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.41 or 0.00498853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00093120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00061174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00076706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.64 or 0.00442926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00028198 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,451 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

