Maincoin (MNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36,269.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $36,269.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00058922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00750643 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.15 or 0.04505700 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.