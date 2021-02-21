Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Maker has a market cap of $2.65 billion and $151.36 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $2,666.45 or 0.04584898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.00762335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

