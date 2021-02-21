Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of MBUU opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $81.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

