Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.75.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
Shares of MBUU opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $81.81.
In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.