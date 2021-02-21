Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 109.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 235.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

