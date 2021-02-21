MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Down 8.3% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $334,256.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.69 or 0.00495945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00061887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00377142 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

