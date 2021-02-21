MAPS (MAPS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.43 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. MAPS has a market cap of $49.60 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAPS has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAPS alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012527 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

MAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.