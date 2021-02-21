Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

NYSE:MPC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.