Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 970,453 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 803,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

