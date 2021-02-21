Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

NYSE:MMI opened at $39.73 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.