Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.71% of Markel worth $670,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,091.18 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,038.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,022.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.