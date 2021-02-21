MarketPeak 24-Hour Volume Tops $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00492118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00061717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00076045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00444338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00027447 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

MarketPeak can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

