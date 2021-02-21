Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $22,018,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.2% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,239.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,204.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

