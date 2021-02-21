Masari Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $370.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Masari has a market cap of $485,481.04 and approximately $370.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Masari has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,556.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,960.35 or 0.03405950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.00396151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $719.87 or 0.01250713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00447494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00424647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00283251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.