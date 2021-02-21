Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,148 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $259.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.10.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

