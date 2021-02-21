Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Masimo by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $259.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

