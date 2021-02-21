MASQ Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,575.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $8,575.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00503243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00094437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00061770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00077455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00412152 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028589 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,605,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

MASQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.