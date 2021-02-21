Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $333.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.73 and a 200-day moving average of $334.72. The company has a market capitalization of $332.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

