Matic Network (MATIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $279.92 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the US dollar. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00039854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.07 or 0.04549131 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

Matic Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.