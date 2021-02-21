Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.40% of Matthews International worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

