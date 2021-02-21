Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $430,154.21 and $3,582.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.20 or 0.00508481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00092191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00077365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00384132 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

