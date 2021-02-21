Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) & Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Critical Survey

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maverix Metals and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84% Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and Endeavour Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 21.47 -$7.67 million $0.06 84.67 Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 7.93 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -18.58

Maverix Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavour Silver. Endeavour Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maverix Metals and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Endeavour Silver 0 6 3 0 2.33

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus target price of $7.35, suggesting a potential upside of 44.69%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $6.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Endeavour Silver on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.