McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

MCD stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.84. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

