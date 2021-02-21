McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

MCD stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.24. 3,181,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,303. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

